US Marshals Arrest Second Escaped Inmate In Philadelphia

Ameen Hurst, 18, was taken into custody by US Marshals in West Philadelphia early on Wednesday, May 17, city Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

He was arrested at the 6100 block of Washington Avenue "without incident," she wrote.

Supervisory Deputy Robert Clark of the US Marshals Service told reporters at a press conference Wednesday morning that Hurst was arrested around 8:30 a.m. "after an aggressive night of negotiations with family members."

Clark said the Marshals' Fugitive Task Force had set several deadlines through the night for Hurst to turn himself in, but that "an enforcement action was taken" when he failed to do so.

"The arrest of Hurst concludes the 10-day manhunt for Nasir Grant and Ameen Hurst, in which two other individuals were arrested by the Marshals Service," he said.

Grant, 24, was arrested in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood late on May 11, Daily Voice reported.

Authorities have said that Hurst and Grant appeared to have cut a hole in a fence in the recreation yard at Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center before sneaking off on May 7.

Hurst has been tied to homicides dating back to 2020 while Grant was being held on drug and weapons charges since last September.

Also accused of aiding in their escape was 21-year-old Xianni Stalling of South Philadelphia who was charged with hindering apprehension, escape, and criminal use of a communications facility in addition to conspiracy.

As well, 35-year-old and fellow PICC inmate Jose Flores-Huerta is also charged in connection with the jailbreak, Daily Voice reported.

