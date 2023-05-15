Murder Suspect Aided In Philly Jailbreak, Police Believe

Jose Flores-Huerta, 35, was charged with criminal conspiracy and felony escape after city police issued a warrant for his arrest on Friday, May 12, the department said.

Flores-Huerta was being held in the same city jail that he's accused of helping Nasir Grant and Ameen Hurst escape from on May 7, according to police.

State court records show Flores-Huerta is charged with murder in an unrelated case from 2021.

Also accused of aiding the escaped inmates was 21-year-old Xianni Stalling, who was taken into custody early on Thursday, May 11. Stalling is charged with hindering apprehension, escape, and criminal use of a communications facility in addition to conspiracy.

It's not clear how exactly police believe the pair may have aided the inmates. Authorities have said that Grant and Hurst appeared to have cut a hole in a fence in the recreation yard before sneaking off.

Grant was arrested by US Marshals in Strawberry Mansion on Thursday night, Daily Voice reported. Hurst remains at large, city police say.

Hurst has been tied to homicides dating back to 2020 while Grant was being held on drug and weapons charges since last September.

