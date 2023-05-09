Mostly Cloudy 59°

Escaped Philadelphia Inmates Were Being Held On Homicide, Weapons Offenses

A manhunt was under way Tuesday, May 9 for a pair of inmates who escaped a Philadelphia correction center.

Ameen Hurst and Nasir Grant.
Police say Nasir Grant, 24, and Ameen Hurst, 18, escaped the facility on State Road sometime Sunday, May 7.

The two apparently cut a hole in a fence in the recreation yard and made their great escape.

“Clearly the system screwed up and people didn’t do what they were supposed to do,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney at a news conference Monday evening.

Hurst has been tied to homicides dating back to 2020 while Grant was being held on drug and weapons charges since last September.

