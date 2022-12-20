Philly Elementary School Locked Down After Student Found With Gun: Report

An elementary school in northeast Philadelphia was locked down on Tuesday, Dec. 20 after administrators learned that a student had a gun, according to a report from 6abc.

Farrell Elementary School at 8300 Castor Avenue in the city's Rhawnhurst section went on lockdown at about 8 a.m., the outlet wrote.

The student was located and taken into custody, the firearm was confiscated, and classes resumed as normal by 9:30 a.m., 6abc reported.

Philadelphia School District does not appear to have acknowledged the incident on its official social media channels, and administrators were not immediately available for comment.

Click here for the full report from 6abc.

