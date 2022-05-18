Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Second Choir Teacher Nabbed For Relationship With Student At PA School
Schools

PA Catholic School Bus Driver Took 'Upskirt' Photos Of Teen Students, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
St. Mary Magdalen School
St. Mary Magdalen School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An investigation has been launched into a Catholic school bus driver in Delaware County after several underage students accused them of taking sexually intrusive photos without their consent, authorities said.

A teenage student at the St. Mary Magdalen School in Media told officers on Tuesday, May 17 that her bus driver took pictures up her skirt with his cell phone, Upper Providence Township police said.

"A preliminary investigation confirmed the allegation, and two additional teenage victims have been identified," police said.

The unidentified suspect, who was assigned to bus number 302, was fired and prohibited from entering school grounds, the Marple Newtown School District said in a statement.

"The district is fully cooperating with law enforcement's ongoing criminal investigation," Superintendent Tina Kane said.

Police say an evaluation of the driver's phone is pending.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is urged to contact Detective Sergeant George Moore at 610-566-8445.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.