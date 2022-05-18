PA Catholic School Bus Driver Took 'Upskirt' Photos Of Teen Students, Police Say

An investigation has been launched into a Catholic school bus driver in Delaware County after several underage students accused them of taking sexually intrusive photos without their consent, authorities said.

A teenage student at the St. Mary Magdalen School in Media told officers on Tuesday, May 17 that her bus driver took pictures up her skirt with his cell phone, Upper Providence Township police said.

"A preliminary investigation confirmed the allegation, and two additional teenage victims have been identified," police said.

The unidentified suspect, who was assigned to bus number 302, was fired and prohibited from entering school grounds, the Marple Newtown School District said in a statement.

"The district is fully cooperating with law enforcement's ongoing criminal investigation," Superintendent Tina Kane said.

Police say an evaluation of the driver's phone is pending.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is urged to contact Detective Sergeant George Moore at 610-566-8445.

