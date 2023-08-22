Overcast 76°

Retaliation? Funeral Luncheon Shooting Kills 1, Wounds Four In Upper Darby: Reports

One person died and three others were injured in a shooting at a funeral luncheon for a homicide in Delaware County, according to authorities and various news reports.

Gunfire rang out on the 600 block of Long Lane in Upper Darby around 5:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21.
Cecilia Levine
Gunfire rang out on the 600 block of Long Lane in Upper Darby around 5:15 p.m., police said. Police tell 6abc it all happened during a funeral luncheon during the homicide of an uncle killed by his nephew Birchett King, in Clifton Heights, over a car dispute.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt tells CBS he believes it was retaliation, but did not specify which incident.

The four victims include one man who died, a second in critical condition, and third and fourth victims with graze wounds, police said.

Anyone with information about todays shooting, please call detectives at 610-734-7693 or message us. We will update when more information becomes available.

