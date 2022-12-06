Ex-Stripper Who Ran For Congress In Philly Wants You To Buy Her 'Elect Ho Ho Hoes' Merch

Samantha Hunt, a leftist candidate who ran for Pennsylvania's 3rd U.S. Congressional District and was once a stripper, is selling merchandise calling for the election of "Ho Ho Hoes."

The 28-year-old, who has been open about her time dancing for money while attending the University of Richmond, posted a link to her online store on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 6.

She was running for the Democratic nomination for PA-3 in 2022 but lost to incumbent Dwight Evans in the primary election.

Previously during the campaign, Hunt was selling merchandise that read "Elect Hoes," but has apparently updated her inventory for the coming holiday season.

"During her time in college, Alexandra worked as both a server and a stripper in order to make ends meet, furthering her commitment to issues affecting working-class people," reads her campaign website.

Hunt has not announced plans to run for office in any upcoming election but describes herself on Twitter as a "public health activist" and "grassroots organizer."

