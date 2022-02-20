Ex-Stripper Running For Congress In Philadelphia: 'Elect Hoes'

A 28-year-old woman running for Congress in Philadelphia isn't shying away from her former career as a stripper — she's leaning into it.

Alexandra Hunt, a leftist running for Congress in the city's 3rd District, vowed in a recent OpEd for Daily Kos not to be dishonest about her past — neither her dancing days nor her abortion at 18 years old.

"As I prepared to enter the political world as a candidate, I made promises that I would not leave anyone behind and that I would be honest about my experiences, including my time working as a stripper during college," said the University of Richmond graduate.

"I worked as a stripper during college to pay bills, but I feared the stigma of this work so much that I kept it a deeply buried secret."

Hunt even has a line of merchandise paying homage to her days dancing.

"I may have danced for money but I'm no corporate wh—e," and "Elect hoes," are some of the clothing options available.

Hunt said she feared being stigmatized and losing a shot at the career she dreamed of if her stripping secret got out.

"As a result, my involvement in sex work was very dangerous – if I had gone missing, like so many sex workers do, no one would have known how or where to find me," Hunt writes. "I began speaking about sex work and my personal involvement in the industry on the campaign trail. Every person in this country should experience unconditional safety."

Hunt is passionate about ending mass incarceration, wealth tax, pay equity, strengthening unions, ending gun violence, racial justice, women's rights and more. Also, decriminalizing sex work and abolishing loitering laws.

Hunt graduated with her master's in public health from Temple University in 2020, and spent time volunteering on the front lines during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In her bold run for the Congressional seat of PA-03, Alexandra remains committed to serving working-class people, advocating for social, racial, and economic justice, and championing systemic change," her bio on ofthepeople.us reads.

