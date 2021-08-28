Young Girl Killed In Shooting At Delaware County Football Game

A 7-year-old girl was killed and two people injured in a drive-by shooting at a high school football game in Delaware County Friday night, news reports say.

Gunfire rang out near the main gate to the football field at Academy Park High School during the game against Pennsbury around 9 p.m.

The girl was pronounced dead at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia from an apparent gunshot wound to the neck, 6abc reports.

Pennsbury players retreating to Academy Park press box for safety pic.twitter.com/drxPp3tRTn — JACK McCAFFERY (@JackMcCaffery) August 28, 2021

Three people were in custody.

