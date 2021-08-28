Contact Us
Young Girl Killed In Shooting At Delaware County Football Game

Cecilia Levine
Academy Park High School football field
Academy Park High School football field Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 7-year-old girl was killed and two people injured in a drive-by shooting at a high school football game in Delaware County Friday night, news reports say.

Gunfire rang out near the main gate to the football field at Academy Park High School during the game against Pennsbury around 9 p.m.

The girl was pronounced dead at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia from an apparent gunshot wound to the neck, 6abc reports.

Three people were in custody.

