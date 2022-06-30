Warrant Issued For 'Armed and Dangerous' Delco Gunman

Authorities seeking the public's help in locating a man caught on surveillance video shooting at a vehicle in Delaware County.

Tristan A. Long, 26, fired two shots at a vehicle on Baltimore Avenue and Melrose Avenue around 11:50 a.m. Friday, June 10, East Lansdowne police said.

Although the victim was unharmed, he discovered bullet holes in his driver's side door and window, police said.

Long was later identified as the shooter in a photo array, police said.

He is considered armed a dangerous.

