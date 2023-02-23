VIDEO: Shoppers Held At Gunpoint In Chilling Philly Robbery

Four masked men stormed a West Philadelphia corner store, holding customers and employees at gunpoint before making off with thousands, authorities say.

It started just before 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, Philly police said in a statement. The men pull up to the front door of the Wyndale Grocery in a black Honda Accord and enter the store, security footage shows.

Inside, three of the men rounded up witnesses at gunpoint while a fourth stole cash from behind the counter, police wrote. Video shows one suspect kicking an apparent employee in the stomach.

The video then shows all four quickly leaving the store, hopping back in the Honda, and driving away on the 5600 block of Wyndale Avenue. Police did not provide suspect descriptions, but noted that an eyewitness said all four men spoke Spanish.

To submit an anonymous tip or to identify a suspect, call Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.

