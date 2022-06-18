US Marshals Vehicles Surround DelCo Murder Suspect Trying To Flee Traffic Stop

A man wanted in the 2021 murder of an 18-year-old man in Delaware County was captured by US Marshals agents

Marlon Cooper, 19, has been wanted for months in the killing of Samad Montgomery last August in Chester.

He was spotted driving on the on the 400 block of East Baltimore Pike in Media Wednesday, June 16, and tried to flee when authorities conducted a traffic stop, federal officials said.

He was unsuccessful as numerous vehicles of the Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force stopped him at the intersection of Manchester and Wallingford Avenue, the US Marshals Office said.

Kahsir Bennett, 18, and Hakeem Montes, 18, were previously arrested on various homicide and weapons offenses.

According to investigators, the teens were attempting to arrange an illegal gun transaction. Authorities allegedly recovered an iPhone XR at the crime scene and found that it had been used to contact Montgomery five times within the 30 minutes prior to the shooting.

Montes was also found to have been involved in discussions involving firearm sales on the iPhone, and contents on his Instagram page corroborated his motive as well, investigators said.

