Springfield Woman Rushed To Hospital Following Overnight House Fire

A Springfield woman was rushed to the hospital after a fire engulfed her home early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Crews responded to a home in the 400 block of North Rolling Road where a fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. and pulled a woman to safety, according to Springfield Fire Company.

Medics rushed her to a local hospital where her condition is unknown, authorities said.

Fire crews say the fire was quickly contained but hoarding conditions delayed overhaul operations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

