South Jersey Fugitive Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen Captured In Chester, PA

A New Jersey fugitive accused of sexually assaulting a minor was captured by law enforcement Monday in Chester, PA, authorities said.

An arrest warrant out of Burlington County, NJ was issued for Brandon M. Pelzer, 38, for the sexual assault of a minor between 13 and 16 years old, Chester City police said.

Pelzer was found on the 3100 block of West 3rd Street on Monday by a police officer and was taken into custody for processing, authorities said.

He was arraigned by District Justice Lee C. Grimes, and his bail was set a $250,000 cash.

He was committed to George W. Hill Correctional Facility pending extradition.

