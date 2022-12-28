Contact Us
Police & Fire

Serial 'Peeping Tom' Spying On College Students In North Philly, Cops Say

A serial "peeping Tom" is spying on college students in north Philly, police say.
Be on the lookout for a man on the lookout, say Philadelphia police. 

The suspect was spotted peering into the windows of an off-campus student housing complex on the 1800 block of North 16th Street near Temple University on two occasions, said the department's Special Victims Unit — once on Dec. 1 and again on Dec. 18. 

He is described as a Latino man aged 30 to 35, standing about 5-foot-6 with a "stocky" build. 

The suspect was last seen wearing a brown jacket with blue jeans, a dark knitted hat, and white sneakers. He is believed to drive a silver Honda Civic with a broken passenger-side headlight and an expired Pennsylvania temporary tag of 3827-305.

To submit a tip, call 215-686-8477 or visit the Philadelphia police website. 

