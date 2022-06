Seen them? Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a pair wanted for aggravated assault in Delaware County.

Tasha A. Hopkins and Jalaladeen Flemming are wanted on aggravated assault charges in unspecified incidents, Darby Township police said in a Monday, June 27 release.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Darby Township Police Department Investigation Division at 610-583-3245.

