Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
SEEN HIM? Police Seek Pittsburg Sex Offender

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Thomas Croom
Thomas Croom Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

Police in Pittsburg are seeking a sex offender they say failed to comply with Megan's Law registration requirements.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Thomas Croom, 62, police said.

Anyone with information regarding his location should contact the Pittsburgh Police Department at 412-323-7141.

Megan's Law is the name for a federal law, and informal name for subsequent state laws, in the United States requiring law enforcement authorities to make information available to the public regarding registered sex offenders, according to Wikipedia. 

Laws were created in response to the murder of Megan Kanka.

