Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: DA: Cocaine, Assault Rifle Found In Bedroom Of Chester Man Convicted Of Strangulation
Police & Fire

Ridley Driver Rescued From Car That Fell 15 Feet Into Delaware River

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
A Ridley driver was rescued from his car after it submerged 15 feet into the Delaware River Monday, authorities said.
A Ridley driver was rescued from his car after it submerged 15 feet into the Delaware River Monday, authorities said. Photo Credit: City of Chester Police Department Facebook

A Ridley driver was rescued from his car after it fell into 15 feet into the Delaware River Monday, authorities said.

Dive and rescue teams retrieved the man around 5 p.m. -- nearly 30 minutes after arriving at the Ridley Marina, according to the City of Chester Police Department.

The man was then taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in unknown condition, police said.

"All the first responders on the scene did an amazing job with an extremely difficult and dangerous rescue, but they worked seamlessly together in this rescue operation,” Chester Fire Commissioner William Rigby said.

“I would also like to thank Commissioner Steven Gretsky for his continued support with the partnership between the Chester Police and Fire Departments that allows us to have this specialty unit at our disposal.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Delaware Daily Voice!

Serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.