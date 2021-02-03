Ridley Driver Rescued From Car That Fell 15 Feet Into Delaware River

A Ridley driver was rescued from his car after it fell into 15 feet into the Delaware River Monday, authorities said.

Dive and rescue teams retrieved the man around 5 p.m. -- nearly 30 minutes after arriving at the Ridley Marina, according to the City of Chester Police Department.

The man was then taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in unknown condition, police said.

"All the first responders on the scene did an amazing job with an extremely difficult and dangerous rescue, but they worked seamlessly together in this rescue operation,” Chester Fire Commissioner William Rigby said.

“I would also like to thank Commissioner Steven Gretsky for his continued support with the partnership between the Chester Police and Fire Departments that allows us to have this specialty unit at our disposal.”

