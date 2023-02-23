Contact Us
Philly Officer Shot Remains 'Fighting' In Hospital, Loved Ones Say

Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock
Giovanni Maysonet and Eric Haynes
Giovanni Maysonet and Eric Haynes Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo/Philadelphia PD

More than two weeks after he was shot in the line of duty, Philadelphia police officer Giovanni Maysonet remains hospitalized, according to his loved ones

Maysonet and a colleague were conducting a traffic stop in West Philly's Carroll Park neighborhood on Feb. 8 when a passenger allegedly leaped from the car and shot him in the stomach before running away, Daily Voice reported

Eric Haynes, a 45-year-old Upper Darby resident, was the subject of a citywide manhunt before SWAT officers took him into custody in Southwest Philly and charged him with the shooting, authorities have said.  

At the time, Maysonet was listed in critical condition, though he has since been upgraded to stable. Still, in a GoFundMe campaign that went live on Wednesday, Feb. 22, the policeman's loved ones say he remains in the intensive care unit with unspecified "complications."

"Please continue to keep Officer Maysonet in your prayers as he continues to stay in the fight," wrote page organizer Courtnee Porter. "(He's) a devoted father to his two children and all-around amazing man." 

In just 24 hours, the fund drive has shattered its $1,000 goal to raise over $12,000 as of late Thursday, Feb. 23. The money will benefit Officer Maysonet and his family as they continue along the path to recovery, Porter writes. 

Meanwhile, Haynes was scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing before Judge Christine M. Hope in Philadelphia Thursday, court records reveal. In addition to attempted murder, he is charged with aggravated assault, illegal gun possession, resisting arrest, and other offenses, documents show. 

Click here to support Officer Giovanni Maysonet's recovery on GoFundMe.com. 

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.