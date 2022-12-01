Philly Firebombing Suspect In Police Custody: Report

Authorities in Philadelphia have arrested a man suspected of "firebombing a rowhome" near Temple University on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to a report by 6ABC.

Citing "law enforcement sources," the outlet writes that police believe the suspect is also responsible for vandalizing "several" cars. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, And Explosives (ATF) expects to bring him up on charges soon, they added.

As Daily Voice has reported, Philadelphia officials suspected arson in at least two fires in November — a blaze on Trinity Street on Nov. 16 that sent two children to the hospital, and another on North 10th Street on Nov. 17 that killed a man who was sitting in his car.

It's not clear if the arrest reported by 6ABC is related to those cases.

