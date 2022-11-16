Arson Fire Injures 2 Youngsters In Philadelphia: Reports

The house fire that hospitalized two children in Philadelphia early on Wednesday, Nov. 16 appears to have been the work of an arsonist, officials say.

Firefighters were dispatched to a rowhouse on the 6000 block of Trinity Street around 4:30 a.m., multiple outlets report.

There, two people were treated for injuries and transported to a nearby hospital, fire officials said. Five others were displaced by the blaze, they added.

Multiple media reports later identified one of the injured as an 8-year-old boy. CBS News reports that the other victim was his 1-year-old brother. Their conditions were not immediately clear Wednesday evening.

Fire investigators are treating the case as arson, it is widely reported. Officials believe the arsonist lit a nearby car on fire before setting one of the houses alight, according to reports.

Philadelphia Fire Department could not be immediately reached for comment.

