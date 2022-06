A pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck by a hit-and-run driver Thursday, June 23 in Upper Darby, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. on the 6900 block of Market Street, initial reports said.

The victim's condition was not immediately known.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.