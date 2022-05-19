PA Chiropractor Sexually Assaulted 9-Year-Old Patient: AG

A 59-year-old Pennsylvania chiropractor was arrested on accusations he sexually assaulted a nine-year-old patient, authorities said.

An investigation began on Dec. 29, 2021, when the now 22-year-old victim's mom contacted the Pennsylvania Department of State Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs about the alleged sexual assault, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The woman claimed her daughter was "digitally penetrated" by John Pandolfo during a final exam in his Drexel Hill office sometime between 2009 and 2010, records show.

In court papers, the victim said that she had gone to appointments alone at least five times before the sexual assault. On those occasions, she claims, Pandolfo would frequently ask her strange questions, such as "do you have a boyfriend?"

However, when her mom or another adult accompanied her inside the exam room, Pandolfo "never acted inappropriately," she said in court records.

She went on to say that she told a friend and another family member about the incident and eventually told her mom when she was around 18 years old.

“Mr. Pandolfo used his position of authority to take advantage of a nine-year-old patient when left alone with her under the guise of an exam,” AG Josh Shapiro said.

“These charges are deeply disturbing. My office has a zero tolerance policy for abuse of children, and will prosecute any offender to the fullest extent of the law, no matter who they are.”

Pandolfo was charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was released from Delaware County Prison on Tuesday, May 17 after posting 10 percent of $100,000, records show. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, June 17.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Pandolfo is encouraged to contact Supervisory Agent Sean M. McGlinn at 610-631-5988.

This case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Amanda McCool.

