Out-Of-State Man Admits To Straw Purchasing 6 Guns For Chester City Residents, DA Says

A 22-year-old man from out-of-state was charged after admitting to straw purchasing six guns for Chester residents, authorities in Delaware County said.

Nasir Garland, of New Castle, DE was charged with the illegal transfer of firearms, providing false information, and related offenses, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

A straw purchase is an illegal gun purchase in which the actual buyer of the gun uses another person to purchase a firearm.

Garland was interviewed by New Castle police on Oct. 20 after an investigation revealed that he bought five guns from Delaware businesses between August 2020 and December 2020, and a sixth in July 2021, authorities said.

Garland confessed to making the illegal purchases and transferring those firearms to individuals who were ineligible to purchase such firearms, according to investigators.

“There are approximately 1,500 gun deaths in Pennsylvania per year, and this epidemic is fueled in part by straw purchasing,” DA Jack Stollsteimer said.

“The surge of gun violence in our communities is fueled by the easy availability of firearms. In our region, law enforcement is fighting the gun violence epidemic by prioritizing the prosecution of those individuals who circumvent the law and supply firearms to felons and trigger-pullers. This arrest should send a message to those thinking about straw purchasing firearms – you will be subject to prosecution."

He was committed to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in lieu of 10 percent of $250,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 9.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.