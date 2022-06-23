Contact Us
Police & Fire

Motorcyclist Injured In Delco Hit-Run Crash

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Upper Providence Township Police Department
Upper Providence Township Police Department Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/Upper Providence Township Police Department

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday, June 18 in Delaware County, authorities said.

The crash happened on the reservoir bridge around 6:20 p.m., Upper Providence police said.

The driver fled the scene in a red four-door sedan, possibly a Pontiac, according to police.

The motorcyclist was left with multiple injuries, police said. Their condition was not immediately known.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Corporal Michael Habel at 610-566-8445 x370 or email at MHabel@upperprovidence.org

