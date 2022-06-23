Motorcyclist Injured In Delco Hit-Run Crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday, June 18 in Delaware County, authorities said.

The crash happened on the reservoir bridge around 6:20 p.m., Upper Providence police said.

The driver fled the scene in a red four-door sedan, possibly a Pontiac, according to police.

The motorcyclist was left with multiple injuries, police said. Their condition was not immediately known.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Corporal Michael Habel at 610-566-8445 x370 or email at MHabel@upperprovidence.org

