Marple PD: Man Calling In Unfounded Reports Of Gunmen At Grocery Store Had Heroin, K2

A man who called in unfounded reports of gunmen at a local grocery store was found in possession of heroin and synthetic marijuana in Marple Township, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to 2180 West Chester Pike at the Giant Food Store on reports of an individual with a gun around 6:30 p.m. April 2, Marple Township police said.

While en route, a second call came in saying that the original caller who reported the subject with a gun, was acting suspicious and leaving the area, authorities said.

An officer made contact with the original caller, identified as Andrew Steven Wallers, who continued to state that he saw men with handguns outside of the Giant, none of whom were ever located by police, authorities said.

Upon further investigation, Wallers, 32, was found to be in possession of suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia, and a green leafy substance which Wallers stated was K-2.

He was taken into custody and charged accordingly.

