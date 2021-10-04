Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Fugitive Admits Swiping 94,000 Credit Card Numbers At Michaels Stores In 19 States
Police & Fire

Marple PD: Man Calling In Unfounded Reports Of Gunmen At Grocery Store Had Heroin, K2

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Andrew Steven Wallers
Andrew Steven Wallers Photo Credit: Marple Township Police Department

A man who called in unfounded reports of gunmen at a local grocery store was found in possession of heroin and synthetic marijuana in Marple Township, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to 2180 West Chester Pike at the Giant Food Store on reports of an individual with a gun around 6:30 p.m. April 2, Marple Township police said.

While en route, a second call came in saying that the original caller who reported the subject with a gun, was acting suspicious and leaving the area, authorities said.

An officer made contact with the original caller, identified as Andrew Steven Wallers, who continued to state that he saw men with handguns outside of the Giant, none of whom were ever located by police, authorities said.

Upon further investigation, Wallers, 32, was found to be in possession of suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia, and a green leafy substance which Wallers stated was K-2.

He was taken into custody and charged accordingly.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Delaware Daily Voice!

Serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.