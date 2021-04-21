Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Marple PD: DUI Driver Admits Having Empty Heroin Bags

Nicole Acosta
Sean P. Mehaffey
Sean P. Mehaffey Photo Credit: Marple Township PD

A DUI driver admitted to having empty heroin bags in his car during a traffic stop in Marple Township, authorities said.

When an officer stopped Sean Mehaffey on April 12 for violating codes, they noticed he was unable to remain still, had constricted pupils, avoided eye contact, and continuously scratched and picked at his fingers and hands, around 3:15 p.m., according to Marple police.

When the officer asked Mehaffey to get out of his white Scion xB, he admitted to having empty heroin bags in the driver's door, police said.

A subsequent search of the car turned up numerous empty blue and white wax paper bags with different stamps -- commonly associated with heroin -- a glass pipe with a white powdery residue on it, and hypodermic needles, police said.

When the officer searched Mehaffey, they found five blue wax bags containing a white powder substance labeled with “CHU,” three white wax bags containing a white powder substance labeled with “I’m Gudmoney,” and two orange plastic bags with a white powder residue, police said.

Following field sobriety tests, Mehaffey was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and related traffic offenses.

