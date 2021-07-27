KNOW ANYTHING? Shots Fired In Glenolden

Police in Delaware County are investigating after the sound of gunshots was reported Monday night in Glenolden.

Officers responding to the 500 block of South Elmwood Avenue around 11:25 p.m. that the shots may have been fired during a possible road rage incident, according to the Glenolden Police Department.

All the vehicles involved in the apparent incident fled the scene prior to police arrival, authorities said.

No victims or property damage was reported.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is urged to contact the Glenolden Police Department at 610-583-1312.

