Hit-Run Driver Nabbed In Upper Chichester Pedestrian Death

A driver who initially fled the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash Thursday in Upper Chichester has been arrested, authorities said.

Joseph Garcia, 51, of Brookhaven, was charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, and additional traffic summonses, public court records show.

The driver fled the scene of the crash in the 1300 block of Chichester Avenue shortly after 8:25 p.m., according to investigators, but was later identified as Garcia by his license plate, 6abc reports.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

However, a member of an Upper Chichester Facebook group identified the victim as a man named Josh.

"Our family lost a loved one yesterday to a tragic accident. A senseless act by someone who doesn't deserve to be recognized. However our family requests that the rumors of what has happened be stopped," Josh's cousin, Amber Bennett, wrote.

"Everyone can know that this accident happened in an instant and though the police, fire and medics were on the scene quickly there was nothing that could be done to reverse the situation." she added.

Residents of the community expressed their condolences on the post.

"I didn’t know Josh personally but I will miss seeing him around Chi. Sending a big hug and lots of love to his family," one user wrote.

"I am so deeply sorry for your loss. Josh was always so nice to everyone in the community. He will missed by everyone who ever had the pleasure of meeting him," another user added.

Garcia was remanded to Delaware County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of $100,000 bail, according to public court records.

His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 17.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact police on Facebook or call Det. Jones at 610-485-8400 ext 452.

