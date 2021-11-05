Fire Blows Through Roof Of Delaware County Home (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

A two-alarm fire blew through the roof of a home in Delaware County Tuesday morning.

Firefighters arrived to the 50 block of Hitchcock Lane around 11:30 a.m., where smoke was billowing from the roof, the West Chester and Concordville fire departments said.

Engine 592 took the first due engine assignment and had a total of 7 hand lines in service during the fire, according to the Concordville FD.

A second alarm was requested by Assistant Chief O’Brien, bringing more companies to the scene.

The blaze was under control around 1 p.m., and Company 59 remained on scene for over several hours.

Co. 59 units on scene include Engine 592, Tower Ladder 59, Engine 593, MICU 59 and Ambulance 59B.

Mutual aid was provided by:

Chester Heights Fire Company

Bethel Township Hose Company

Upper Chichester Fire Department (RIT)

Media Fire Company (RIT)

Rocky Run Fire Company

Aston Township Fire Department

Longwood Fire Company

Goodwill Fire Company

Fame Fire Company (RIT)

Brookhaven Fire Company

Edgmont Fire Company

Talleyville Fire Company

Lower Chichester Fire Company

Newtown Square Fire Company

Middletown Fire Company

Riddle Paramedics

Marple Township Ambulance Corps

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.