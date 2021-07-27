Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Driver Strikes PECO Pole In Upper Darby

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Crews at the scene. Photo Credit: Upper Darby Fire Department
Crews at the scene. Photo Credit: Upper Darby Fire Department

Rescue crews in Delaware County freed a trapped driver from their car after they struck a pole in Upper Darby Monday evening, authorities said.

Crews used hydraulic rescue tools to free the driver from the crash scene at West Chester Pike and Montrose Avenue around 6:35 p.m., according to the Upper Darby Fire Department.

Photos from the scene show the car had significant left side damage and slight front damage.

The driver was treated by on-scene paramedics, authorities said. It was unclear if they were taken to an area hospital.

PECO was called to the scene to replace the pole that was severed into three sections.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Delaware Daily Voice!

Serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.