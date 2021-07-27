Driver Strikes PECO Pole In Upper Darby

Rescue crews in Delaware County freed a trapped driver from their car after they struck a pole in Upper Darby Monday evening, authorities said.

Crews used hydraulic rescue tools to free the driver from the crash scene at West Chester Pike and Montrose Avenue around 6:35 p.m., according to the Upper Darby Fire Department.

Photos from the scene show the car had significant left side damage and slight front damage.

The driver was treated by on-scene paramedics, authorities said. It was unclear if they were taken to an area hospital.

PECO was called to the scene to replace the pole that was severed into three sections.

