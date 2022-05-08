Delco Cyberstalker Learns His Fate For Sending More Than 100 Threatening Texts To Woman

A 25-year-old Delaware County man has learned his fate after nearly a year of cyberstalking a woman, federal authorities said.

Karanjot Singh, of Upper Darby, was sentenced Thursday, Aug. 4 to eight months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said.

Singh stalked a woman online for more than nine months, starting in March 2020, and sent her over 100 sexually violent and threatening text messages, the US attorney said.

Singh repeatedly terrorized her, texting her at all hours of the day and night with escalating threats to rape and murder her and her family, prosecutors said.

To hide his identity, Singh used multiple cell phone apps that allowed him to create numerous anonymous phone numbers, authorities said.

Investigators with the FBI were able to trace each of the phone numbers and linked them to Singh, after which he was arrested, they said.

“This defendant used his words as weapons, sending threatening messages and personal information to reinforce the targeted bullying of his victim,” US Attorney Romero said.

“His behavior very well could have escalated, which is why sending threatening communications is a crime, and why our Office and our partners take threats so seriously.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Anthony J. Carissimi.

