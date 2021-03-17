DelCo Chiropractor Accused Of Groping Patient's Breasts

A Delaware County chiropractor is accused of groping a longtime patient's breasts, NBC Philly reports.

Ardel Cirio, 61, owner of Cirio Chiropractic & Wellness, LLC on Bishop Hollow Road in Newtown Square, was charged with indecent assault by District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, NBC says.

According to the DA's office, a woman told Newtown Township police on Monday, that she had been Cirio’s patient for about three years, and had become increasingly uncomfortable with his conduct during recent visits to his practice, the news outlet reports.

Following the woman's report, police arrested Cirio at his home early Monday morning, the outlet says.

Cirio was taken into custody with bail set at $100,000 unsecured, NBC says.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 25, Patch reports.

Click here for the full report by NBC Philadelphia.

