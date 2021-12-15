Contact Us
Police & Fire

DelCo Carjacker Accused Of Targeting Delivery Drivers Sought By FBI

Nicole Acosta
Joseph T. Makell
Joseph T. Makell Photo Credit: FBI

Federal and local authorities are on the hunt for a Delaware County carjacker who they say is targeting delivery drivers in the area.

Joseph T. Makell, 22, of Darby is wanted on armed robbery charges after allegedly placing a pizza order on Nov. 9 and arranging for it to be delivered to a random address in Yeadon, according to the FBI and the Yeadon Police Department.

When the delivery driver arrived shortly before 9 p.m., Makell and at least one other unidentified suspect pointed a gun at him, stole his car, and fled the scene, authorities said.

Investigators believe Makell is also responsible for at least two other armed robberies of delivery drivers in the area.

He is described as a Black male, approximately 5’9” tall and weighing 150 pounds. 

Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Yeadon police Detective Leah Cesanek at 484-832-6995 or lcesanek@yeadonpd.org, or the FBI at 215-418-4000. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

