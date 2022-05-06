Deadly Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Portion Of Route 291: Police

A deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer and a sedan has closed a portion of Route 291 Friday, May 6, authorities said.

Officers were called to the multi-vehicle crash near Jeffrey Street and the Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester around 7:30 a.m., Chester City Police Captain Matthew Goldschmidt said.

One person was killed, and two others were injured, including a baby, Capt. Goldschmidt said. The victims were inside the sedan when it struck the side of a truck exiting the off-ramp and became wedged underneath the trailer.

The truck driver escaped uninjured, the police captain said.

The victims' identities were not immediately revealed, and it was unclear whether any charges would be filed.

It was also unclear when the crash scene would be cleared. The investigation remains ongoing.

