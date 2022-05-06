Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: STORM WATCH: Heavy Rains To Soak NJ, PA Ahead Of Mother's Day
Police & Fire

Deadly Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Portion Of Route 291: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite View)

A deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer and a sedan has closed a portion of Route 291 Friday, May 6, authorities said.

Officers were called to the multi-vehicle crash near Jeffrey Street and the Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester around 7:30 a.m., Chester City Police Captain Matthew Goldschmidt said.

One person was killed, and two others were injured, including a baby, Capt. Goldschmidt said. The victims were inside the sedan when it struck the side of a truck exiting the off-ramp and became wedged underneath the trailer.

The truck driver escaped uninjured, the police captain said.

The victims' identities were not immediately revealed, and it was unclear whether any charges would be filed.

It was also unclear when the crash scene would be cleared. The investigation remains ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.