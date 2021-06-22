Authorities Seize 11 Guns, $150K From Drug Ring Across Philly, MontCo, DelCo

State and local law enforcement seized 11 guns, and $150,000 in proceeds from a drug trafficking organization that expanded across Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, authorities said.

In October 2020, agents from the Pennsylvania State Police, Delaware County Drug Task Force, and Folcroft Police Department began investigating "ringleader" Luis Llamas for illegally distributing methamphetamine, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

Agents later discovered that Llamas also sold heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

Llamas' co-conspirators were identified as Hugo Hyland, Zahid Igbal, Lolyta Lee, Kenneth Simon, Tiffany Simon, Richard Vega, and Juwan Woods, the AG's office said.

On June 16, 2021, agents executed 25 search warrants on the homes, cars, and personal property of six people suspected to have been operating the drug trafficking organization, authorities said.

The searches turned up 11 guns, 31 pounds of methamphetamine, 45 pounds of marijuana, 1,400 grams of cocaine, 300 grams, or 1,500 doses, of heroin/fentanyl, 50 packets of heroin/fentanyl, and 100 ecstasy pills, the AG's office said.

Agents also seized $152,820 in cash, as well as drug packaging and distribution supplies.

“Gun and drug trafficking is a violent enterprise, and it’s one that makes our communities less safe. Four of the defendants were convicted felons and charged with illegally possessing firearms,” Attorney General Shapiro said.

“My office, along with our state and local law enforcement partners, is working overtime to shut down gun and drug trafficking organizations and protect Pennsylvanians.”

All suspects have been charged with possession with intent to deliver, corrupt organizations, dealing in unlawful proceeds, criminal use of a communications facility, and related charges.

All suspects except Hyland and Vega have been taken into custody, and warrants have been issued for their arrest.

Hyland, Igbal, Lee, and Llamas have also been charged with Violations of the Uniform Firearms Act (VUFA)—possession by a prohibited person.

This case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Karin Judge.

