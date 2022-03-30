Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Armed Robbers Sought By Police In Nether Providence

Nicole Acosta
Police in Nether Providence are looking for armed robbers who they say fled from a local Acme store in a vehicle similar to the one pictured above.
Police in Nether Providence are looking for armed robbers who they say fled from a local Acme store in a vehicle similar to the one pictured above.

Police in Delaware County are seeking the public's help in identifying suspects in an armed robbery.

The victims were sitting in their car in the Acme parking lot on East Baltimore Pike when two gun-wielding men forced them to turn over their cell phones, cash, wallets, and keys to their car around 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, Nether Providence police said.

The men -- believed to be in their late teens to early twenties -- fled in a white or light-colored 2007 Ford Focus hatchback sedan with the paper tag registration number 178111T, police said.

Police believe a third suspect is involved and may have remained inside the vehicle during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Nether Providence Police Detectives at 610-892-2875. 

