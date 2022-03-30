Armed Robbers Sought By Police In Nether Providence

Police in Delaware County are seeking the public's help in identifying suspects in an armed robbery.

The victims were sitting in their car in the Acme parking lot on East Baltimore Pike when two gun-wielding men forced them to turn over their cell phones, cash, wallets, and keys to their car around 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, Nether Providence police said.

The men -- believed to be in their late teens to early twenties -- fled in a white or light-colored 2007 Ford Focus hatchback sedan with the paper tag registration number 178111T, police said.

Police believe a third suspect is involved and may have remained inside the vehicle during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Nether Providence Police Detectives at 610-892-2875.

