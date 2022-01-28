Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Police & Fire

3 Hospitalized After Snowy Marple Township Crash: Authorities

Nicole Acosta
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Broomall Fire Company

Three people were sent to the hospital after a snowy two-car crash in Marple Township Friday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Media Line Road and Gradyville Road, according to the Broomall Fire Company.

When crews arrived, they discovered three people, one of whom was trapped in an SUV. That victim was extricated from the car before being taken to an area hospital's trauma center with two other victims, fire officials said.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Marple Township Police Department.

