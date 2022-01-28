3 Hospitalized After Snowy Marple Township Crash: Authorities

Three people were sent to the hospital after a snowy two-car crash in Marple Township Friday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Media Line Road and Gradyville Road, according to the Broomall Fire Company.

When crews arrived, they discovered three people, one of whom was trapped in an SUV. That victim was extricated from the car before being taken to an area hospital's trauma center with two other victims, fire officials said.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Marple Township Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.