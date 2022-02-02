Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice
2 Men Wanted In Armed Delco Wawa Robberies

Nicole Acosta
A pair of suspects are wanted in Upper Darby after armed robberies at two local Wawa stores in the past week, authorities said.
Most recently, two men entered the store on West Chester Pike around 5 a.m. Tuesday, demanded cash, and implied they had weapons, Upper Darby police said. They fled with the cash.

On Jan. 29, the same two men were captured on surveillance video just before 5 a.m. entering another Wawa store on State Road armed with handguns and demanded cash, according to police.

Anyone with information on the alleged suspects' identities' is urged to contact police at 610-734-7693 or call 911 if seen.

