1 Killed In Shooting Near Widener University: Police

Nicole Acosta
14th and Potter Streets
14th and Potter Streets Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One person was shot and killed near Widener University Thursday, May 5, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at 14th and Potter Streets found a male victim with a gunshot wound around 1:20 p.m., Chester City Police Captain Matthew P. Goldschmidt said.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died, the captain said.

Police say the shots were fired on the 1100 block of Hyatt Street.

The victim was not a student at the university, and no arrests have been made, according to Capt. Goldschmidt.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

