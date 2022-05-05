1 Killed In Shooting Near Widener University: Police

One person was shot and killed near Widener University Thursday, May 5, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at 14th and Potter Streets found a male victim with a gunshot wound around 1:20 p.m., Chester City Police Captain Matthew P. Goldschmidt said.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died, the captain said.

Police say the shots were fired on the 1100 block of Hyatt Street.

The victim was not a student at the university, and no arrests have been made, according to Capt. Goldschmidt.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.