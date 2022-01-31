1 Hurt In Broad-Daylight Shooting: Upper Darby Police

One person was hurt in a shooting Monday on the border of Upper Darby and Lansdowne, authorities said.

Police were called to the back of a home in the 200 block of Chapman Avenue, where they found a male victim around 3:45 p.m., according to the Upper Darby Police Department.

The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital and was expected to survive, according to police.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation and there is no threat to the public.

No further information was immediately known.

