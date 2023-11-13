Philly Teen's Killer Spotted At Hookah Bar Before Slaying, Police Say

The shooting happened on the 4100 block of Torresdale Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, Daily Voice reported.

An 18-year-old man was killed and a 20-year-old woman was shot in the arm, authorities said at the time.

Police have released new security footage that they say shows the shooter and his car in the hours before the attack.

The suspect is described as a bearded black man in his early to mid-40s wearing blue shorts and a hoodie.

He is believed to drive a metallic gray Ford sedan between the model years 2010 and 2015, police said. His car was last seen fleeing north on Torresdale and east on Adams Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-8477 or submit a tip on the department's website.

