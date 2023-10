The gunfire rang out around 1:25 a.m., PPD told Daily Voice.

An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and pronounced dead by 1:50 a.m. His name was not released.

A 20-year-old woman was hit once in the right arm and placed in stable condition at Jefferson-Frankford Hospital, they added.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered from the scene.

