Pennsylvania Lottery Player Wins $51K In Delco

Three lucky Pennsylvania Lottery players each won the jackpot prize in the "Treasure Hunt" game over the weekend, according to state gaming officials. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

All three winners matched the five numbers pulled in the Sunday, March 3 drawing to win the $153,831 prize, lotto reps said in a release. 

The trio will split the jackpot and take home $51,277 each, minus withholding. 

The lucky tickets were sold at: 

  • Pantry 1 Food Mart, 629 South Avenue, Clifton Heights, Delaware County.
  • Wawa, 631 South 25th St., Palmer, Northampton County;
  • Hayes Market, 686 Roosevelt Highway, Waymart, Wayne County

Winners are not known until they claim their prizes and their tickets are validated. Winning players should immediately sign the back of their ticket before filing a claim. 

To learn more, visit palottery.com

