Pennsylvania Lottery Player Wins $51K In Delco

All three winners matched the five numbers pulled in the Sunday, March 3 drawing to win the $153,831 prize, lotto reps said in a release.

The trio will split the jackpot and take home $51,277 each, minus withholding.

The lucky tickets were sold at:

Pantry 1 Food Mart, 629 South Avenue, Clifton Heights, Delaware County.

Wawa, 631 South 25th St., Palmer, Northampton County;

Hayes Market, 686 Roosevelt Highway, Waymart, Wayne County

Winners are not known until they claim their prizes and their tickets are validated. Winning players should immediately sign the back of their ticket before filing a claim.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

