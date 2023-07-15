PA Is Home To One Of America's Most Stressed Cities: Study

In a ranking of 182 American cities, Philadelphia ranked as the fifth most stressed locale in the United States, coming in behind Cleveland, Detroit, Baltimore, and Birmingham, Alabama, a report by WalletHub says.

The city's total score takes into account perceived stress experienced by residents in a number of key areas, including work, finances, family, and health and safety, per WalletHub.

Philly is in the middle of the pack in terms of family stress (50th place), which the study measured by weighing the separation and divorce rate, the share of single-parent households, and the availability of childcare.

But the City of Brotherly Love was in the top ten for work stress (8th place) and financial stress (9th place).

WalletHub said Philadelphia is the 11th most stressed city in terms of health and safety, which the study measured using mental health statistics, crime rates, and medical data, among other metrics.

The only other Pennsylvania city to appear on the list is Pittsburgh at 101st place.

