WINNER: Pennsylvania Powerball Ticket Worth $150K Sold In Delaware County

A Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Delaware County.

The ticket for the Wednesday, Nov. 17 drawing was sold at Ashton Food Market on Springton Road in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania Lottery officials said.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 3-16-48-52-60, and the red Powerball 1 to win $150,000.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

The retailer will recieve a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.