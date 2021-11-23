Contact Us
WINNER: Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off Worth $1 Million Sold In Delaware County

Nicole Acosta
Wawa at 970 Baltimore Pike
Wawa at 970 Baltimore Pike

A Pennsylvania lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in Delaware County.

The Feelin’ Like a Million Bucks scratch-off ticket was sold at Wawa on Baltimore Pike in Concordville, state lottery officials said Tuesday.

The ticket retails for $20.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The news comes less than a week after a Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Upper Darby. 

