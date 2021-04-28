Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Upper Darby School Goes Into Lockdown After Teacher Hears Students Talking About Guns

Cecilia Levine
Upper Darby North
Upper Darby North Photo Credit: Google Maps

Upper Darby High School was on lock down for nearly an hour Tuesday morning when a teacher overhead students talking about guns, district officials said.

Two students had been talking about a fight that occurred last week when a teacher overheard them mention something about a gun, not understanding the context around it, Upper Darby School Director of Communications Dr. Aaronda Q. Beauford said in a DelCo Times report.

Police searched the school and deemed the incident unfounded. The lockdown was lifted around 10:40 a.m.

Click here for more from the DelCo Times.

