Upper Darby School Goes Into Lockdown After Teacher Hears Students Talking About Guns

Upper Darby High School was on lock down for nearly an hour Tuesday morning when a teacher overhead students talking about guns, district officials said.

Two students had been talking about a fight that occurred last week when a teacher overheard them mention something about a gun, not understanding the context around it, Upper Darby School Director of Communications Dr. Aaronda Q. Beauford said in a DelCo Times report.

Police searched the school and deemed the incident unfounded. The lockdown was lifted around 10:40 a.m.

