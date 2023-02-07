No Super Bowl Party For Philly's Chiefs Bar

Contact Us
Mac Bullock
Big Charlie's Saloon, or "Arrowhead East," will not be open on Super Bowl Sunday.
Big Charlie's Saloon, or "Arrowhead East," will not be open on Super Bowl Sunday. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

It's fourth and long for Big Charlie's Saloon in South Philly. 

The bar and grill is owned and operated by Kansas City Chiefs fans who are eager to watch their team take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12.

But they won't be at the bar, and you can't join them. The saloon said in a post on Facebook that they overbooked their big game watch party and could not accommodate every interested guest, so they decided to cancel the event. 

Big Charlie's calls itself Arrowhead East, a nod to its Kansas City ties and its Pennsylvania roots. The sports bar's unusual allegiance was the subject of a TV 2003 documentary

Meanwhile, the rest of greater Philadelphia prepares to root for the Birds on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. 

