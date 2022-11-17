Area Grocery Store Owner To Run For Philly Mayor In 2023

A local grocery store magnate will seek the Democratic nomination for the 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race.

Jeff Brown, whose company owns 12 supermarkets in greater Philadelphia according to his LinkedIn, announced his run on social media on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

On his campaign website, the Democrat says his administration would prioritize addressing "generational poverty," crime and public safety, "economic opportunity," public education, and helping reintegrate residents returning from prison.

His company owns 10 ShopRite grocery stores in Pennsylvania and New Jersey as well as two Fresh Grocer stores, his LinkedIn says.

He also serves as Chairman of the State of Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board, as a Board Member and Treasurer of Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity, as a Member of the Pennsylvania Convention Center board, and as Chairman of the Convention Center’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, according to his campaign site.

Brown joins an already crowded Democratic primary field, which presently includes former city councilmembers Allan Domb, Derek Green, Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, and Cherelle Parker, as well as former city controller Rebecca Rhynhart.

Incumbent Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney is term-limited and will not seek re-election.

